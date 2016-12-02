Witness appeal following family gold burglary in West Molesley

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at an address in West Molesley on Thursday 1 April.

A number of items were taken, including handbags, bank cards, cash and items of family jewellery bought and gifted over 47 years of marriage, of huge sentimental value.

The occupants were not in the house at the time of the offence.

Do you live or work in West Molesley? Were you travelling between 2.15pm and 4pm through West Molesley or along Walton Road? Would your CCTV or dashboard cameras have captured any part of these offences?

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch with us quoting crime reference number PR/ 45210036578 via:

Webchat on our website

Online – https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling us on 101

Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.