Hampshire Constabulary warns Portsmouth residents following recent catalytic converter thefts

Officers in Portsmouth are warning local residents to be vigilant following two catalytic converter thefts from vehicles this week.

On Wednesday 14 April, it was reported to us that sometime between 8pm on Tuesday 13 April and 2pm on Wednesday 14 April, a catalytic converter had been taken from a vehicle on Salerno Road.

We also received a second report that sometime between 10pm on Tuesday 13 April and 7am on Wednesday 14 April, a catalytic converter had been taken from a vehicle on Randolph Road.

Catalytic converter theft is closely linked to prices of Rhodium and Palladium which are contained within the converters. The prices of these metals have increased since 2020 and this is what we believe has contributed to the number of thefts increasing.

They can be stolen within a few minutes by using just a few basic tools.

However, there are ways you can protect your vehicle if, like many people, you don’t have access to a garage:

Find out where your catalytic converter is located on your car; if it’s at the front of your car, park with the bonnet towards a wall if possible

If it’s at the back, park it with your exhaust to the wall

If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and incorporating walls

Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for get under your car

If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask for your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove

Alternatively, you can also etch a serial number on the converter so that if it is stolen and then recovered, we can get your car converter back to you

You can even purchase a ‘cage clamp’ which is a cage device that locks in around the converter to make it more difficult to remove

Speak to your dealership or garage about the possibility of adding a tilt sensor that will activate the alarm should any thief try to jack the vehicle up to steal the converter

If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations

In the event your cat converter is stolen, please report online via our website (https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/) and include any markings so that we can identify your converter if it’s recovered

Our local neighbourhood policing teams in Portsmouth are continuing to monitor reports and would like to ask local residents to report any suspicious activity to us directly by calling 101, or by reporting it to us via our online reporting tool on the Hampshire Constabulary website.

Anyone with information about the two incidents mentioned should call 101, quoting reference 44210140973/44210140544.

As always, if a crime is in progress, please dial 999