Man found in the grounds of Buckingham Palace with knife due in court

A man is due before Westminster Magistrates after Police arrested him in the grounds of Buckingham Palace for Trespass offences and being in possession of a locking type craft knife.

Chorrie Thompson 47, of Woodhouse Road, London was arrested by Police on the 15th April 2021 and charged with three matters.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrate could to answer the charges.

The penalties for the charges are an unlimited fine and 6 months imprisonment for being in a public place without good reason or lawful authority for the locking knife.