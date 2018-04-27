Police say man remains in custody following a collision in Rochester

A man is currently in custody following a collision along Onslow Road, Rochester. Kent Police was called at 10.08pm following reports a vehicle had overturned.

One man was in the vehicle at the time and was not injured. It is alleged the vehicle was involved in a collision a short while earlier along City Way, Rochester. No injuries were reported. The 26-year-old from Rochester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving while unfit through drink/drugs. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.