An investigation has been launched after a person has sustained life changing injuries in Portsmouth collision

Emergency services have been scrambled to a life-changing collision in Milton, Portsmouth Hampshire.

The incident took place on Shirley Avenue Milton just after 5pm on Saturday afternoon (17th April 2021).

Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing have taken the lead in the investigation that is understood to be fatal in which man has died.

Specialist collision scene investigators have also been called to the incident. They are carrying out measurements and checking road surfaces following the single-vehicle collision involving a dark coloured Chrysler voyager.

A number of patrol cars can be seen in the road along with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance that landed in near Bransbury Park

A number of road closures and cordons have been put in place to assist with the Police investigation that has been launched

Despite the efforts of paramedics from South Central Ambulance and Air medics, the person died at the scene.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have been approached for comment and are expected to issue an appeal for witnesses later