BREAKING Dunmow ESSEX

Police  are concerned for the welfare of Hannah Dorsett, 20, who is missing from the Dunmow in Essex

1 hour ago
1 Min Read

Hannah was last seen around 4.30 pm today, Saturday 17 April. Hannah is wearing a grey tracksuit and is believed to be travelling in a red Fiat 500, registration RK12 WUU. Anyone who sees Hannah is asked to contact  Essex  Police immediately  You can also call on 101 or 999 in an emergency. 