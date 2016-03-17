Hannah was last seen around 4.30 pm today, Saturday 17 April. Hannah is wearing a grey tracksuit and is believed to be travelling in a red Fiat 500, registration RK12 WUU. Anyone who sees Hannah is asked to contact Essex Police immediately You can also call on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Hannah Dorsett, 20, who is missing from the Dunmow in Essex
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
