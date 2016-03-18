Detectives continue to investigate the murder of Salem Koudou in Brixton on 20 August 2020

On Friday, 16 April, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

While three men have previously been charged with the murder, officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information who has yet to speak with police to call the incident room on 0208 721 4961, quoting Operation Sevenstones, or tweet @MetCC. To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111, it could save a life.