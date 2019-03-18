Man charged following fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew

Police have charged a 47-year-old man following a fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday night (14 April 2021).

James Crosbie, age 47, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, has today (Saturday 17 April 2021) been charged with one count of murder, two counts of GBH and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19 April 2021).

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday (14 April) following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people. A 41-year-old man was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination held yesterday (Friday 16 April 2021) concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

A second suspect arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre. While in custody, the 17-year-old male was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police cordon at the scene in Primrose Crescent has now been lifted.