Police appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Weston-super-Mare

A black Aprilia motorcycle and a silver Nissan Micra collided on Queen’s Way at approximately 2.25pm on Friday 16th April 2021

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Southmead Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

The occupants of Nissan Micra, to women aged in their 50s and 80s respectively, were taken to Weston General Hospital with minor injuries.

We’re keen to talk to anyone who saw the collision as well as those who saw the vehicles in the moments before. We’d also be interested in viewing any Dash Cam footage.