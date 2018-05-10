Homes have been evacuated after police and firefighters were called to a blaze

No one has been injured in the incident which has left one house damaged by fire and others affected by smoke in the roof space in Farnborough Road, Clifton.

Police and firefighters remain at the scene after the fire was reported at around 4pm today (Saturday 17 April).

The road has been closed at the junctions with Southchurch Drive and Orford Road, while the emergency services deal with the incident. It has impacted on tram and bus services on the route.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been supporting our fire service colleagues in dealing with the incident and closing the roads.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and the damage was kept to a minimum. The fire was quickly under control and we hope to reopen the road as soon as possible.”