Police say they are investigating a series of incidents including a serious collision that took place in Aldershot

These incidents took place between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Friday 1th April 2021

It was reported that an altercation took place between a motorcyclist and the driver of an Audi on Queen’s Avenue. The altercation continued on Hospital Road and during this it’s alleged that the motorcyclist was assaulted.

Following this incident, the motorcyclist drove off and became involved in a collision with three vehicles at the junction of Queen’s Avenue and Alisons Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained serious life-changing injuries and was taken to St George’s Hospital in London for treatment.

We are appealing for anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, whether this be the initial incident between the Audi and the motorbike on Queen’s Avenue, the incident on Hospital Road, the moments after this, or the moments leading up to the serious collision at the junction with Alisons Road.

If you live in this area and have any CCTV, a doorbell camera or a Dash Cam, please take the time to look and provide any information to police.

As part of this investigation, a 40-year-old man from Farnborough has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210143745.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org