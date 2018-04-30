A teenager has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Levi Ernest-Morrison in Sydenham

Police say the teenager who can’t be named for legal reasons aged 17 was arrested on Wednesday, 14 April. He was remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime continue to investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has information concerning the identity and whereabouts of the people involved in this murder to share what they know with my team.

“It is often the case that friends or acquaintances of the victim know who was responsible, if you are one of those people, please do the right thing by your friend and get in touch with us.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can pass your information to Crimestoppers who will not even ask you for your name, you can do this by telephone or online. Or, if you prefer, you can speak directly to us where all information will be treated in the strictest confidence. Whatever you decide, please consider Levi and his devastated family and do the right thing.”

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, 11 April. She was charged with murder on Tuesday, 13 April and appears in custody at the Old Bailey on Friday, 16 April.