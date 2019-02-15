An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday

Emergency services were called to Fretson Green at 12.34am on Saturday 17th April 20201 after reports that a 32-year-old man had been seriously injured.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is in the very early stages.

His family have been informed and are being supported by our specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, investigating, said: “I know this incident will concern the community who live in the Manor area and I’d like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

“My appeal today is for anyone who has information about what happened this morning to please come forward and talk to us. Were you in the Fretson Green area either before 12.30am or just after?, did you hear or see anything that was unusual?

“Did you capture any people or vehicles on your CCTV cameras or dash cams? Even something that seems insignificant or routine could be vital to our investigation.

“There will be significant number of officers in the area over the coming days, they will be continuing with house to house enquiries and searches. If you have concerns, please do talk to them, they are there to offer you help and support.

“If you have any information that might help, please contact 101 quoting incident number 29 of 17 April.