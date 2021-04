Officers in Doncaster are becoming increasingly concerned for 11-year-old Declan Kerry.

Declan was last seen on Saturday evening at 8.30pm in the Goodison Boulevard area of Bessacarr in Doncaster.

He is around 5ft tall, of a medium build with brown hair that has a reddish tint at the front. He is believed to be wearing black Adidas shorts and a black t-shirt.