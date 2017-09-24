A man has been jailed for two separate counts of rape

Paulo Kretteis, 22 of Petts Hill, Northolt appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 16 April where he was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment

This follows Kretteis having been found guilty at the same court on Thursday, 28 January of raping two women and one count of making threats to kill.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant James Bulpin, who led the investigation in Hammersmith, said: “Kretteis attacked a lone woman in the street late at night and only fled the scene when interrupted by a person walking by. He thought he had got away with this attack – something he can reflect on as he serves his sentence.”

Detective Constable Asha Adams, of the West Area Command who investigated the second offence, said: “Kretteis is a dangerous predator who showed no remorse or regard for either of the women he raped. Their bravery and commitment throughout the investigation and subsequent court proceedings are to their credit and I hope that their actions empower other survivors of serious sexual offences to come forward.”

At approximately 04:40hrs on 13 October 2019, police were called to reports that a woman, aged in her mid-20s, had been raped on a footbridge over a railway line close to Bentworth Road, W12.

The woman informed officers that she had met the suspect outside a bar before walking towards a bus stop. The suspect physically assaulted her before committing the rape. The attack was disturbed by a member of the public and the woman was able to flag down a passing driver, who called police.

The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries where she was supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation was launched and CCTV footage, which captured the suspect, was released as part of a media appeal. Unfortunately, he was not identified, but his DNA was recovered from the woman’s coat.

On 15 December 2019, police were called in the early hours to reports of a disturbance at residential address in Ealing. Officers attended and were informed by a woman in her early 20s that she had been assaulted and raped by Kretteis, who was known to her.

Kretteis was arrested at the scene. As part of the investigative process, his DNA was taken; this was later found to match the sample from the attack in October and he was arrested for this matter in February 2020.

Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence can find specific information on our website. The page also includes information about agencies and charities that can offer support.

Breakdown of sentence

Rape 10 years imprisonment. ABH – Three years and 11 months imprisonment [to be served concurrently] Threats to kill – four years imprisonment [to be served concurrently] Rape – eight years imprisonment ABH – Three years and eleven months imprisonment [to be served concurrently]

Totaling 18 years imprisonment.