 A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a police officer was injured in a collision with a car

The 21-year-old man was arrested at an address in the Archway area on Saturday, 17 April. He remains in custody.

Police were called at 2.7pm on Thursday, 15 April to reports of a vehicle in collision with a police officer at Dartmouth Park Hill near the junction with Tufnell Park Road.

Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

The officer, who had been standing next to a stationary police vehicle at the time of the collision, suffered injuries to his legs. The police vehicle was also damaged.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to hospital by LAS. His injuries are not life-threatening and he has since been discharged from the hospital.