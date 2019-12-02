A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Frittenden, near Staplehurst

Detectives also remain keen to hear from anyone who has information on the incident, or anyone who can identify a man in a computer generated image which has been released.

The arrested man, who is 29 and from the Headcorn area, was detained on 16 April 2021 and taken into custody. He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Wednesday 12 May.

The offence took place at an address in Staplehurst Road at around 6pm on Sunday 4 April.

During the incident, a woman in her 60s was restrained before money and other valuables were stolen.

Residents who live in the vicinity and have privately held CCTV, or doorbell cameras, are also asked to contact officers if they suspect they have footage that can assist with enquiries and have not done so already.

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/56590/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously