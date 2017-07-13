Teenage boy charged with Chatham drug and knife offences

Drug and knife carrying charges have been authorised against a teenage boy after he was arrested in Chatham.

The suspect was detained by Kent Police officers, who became suspicious that drug dealing was taking place during a patrol in Gordon Road at around 1pm on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

As a result of further enquiries, they are reported to have seized a quantity crack cocaine, cash and a hunting knife.

A 16-year-old boy, from Croydon, has since been charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possessing an offensive weapon and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 April and was remanded in youth detention. He will next appear at Medway Youth Court on Monday 19 April.