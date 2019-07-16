Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Reading

Between 7.50pm and 8.25pm on Friday (16/4), the victim, a woman aged in her twenties, was in her car when a man pulled the door open and tried to pull her from the car.

The victim kicked the offender away and he walked off back along St Peters Road towards Wokingham Road.

Approximately 30 minutes earlier, a man of similar description had tried the handle of another woman’s car and asked for her phone number, but the woman drove away.

Neither woman was injured in the incidents.

Investigating officer Sergeant Alex Willis, based at Reading police station, said: “I am releasing these images of a man who we believe may have vital information about these incidents.

“If you recognise this individual, or you are this person, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43210161098.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or for 100% anonymously, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”