26th anniversary of death of PC Phillip Walters who was killed on duty in Ilford

Today, Sunday, 18 April, marks the 26th anniversary of the death of PC Phillip Walters, who was killed while on duty in Ilford.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, said: “It’s extremely important for us to remember fallen colleagues and Phillip made a huge impression in the short time he was at Ilford, and despite the passage of time, his loss is still felt today and certainly by those that knew him well.

“With the refurbishment of Ilford Police Station nearly complete, we were able to re-dedicate our conference room in his name and hold a small memorial event with the family and the Commissioner. The thoughts of everyone here at East Area are with Phillip’s family at this time. “

PC Walters was just 28 years old when he made the ultimate sacrifice. He had joined the Met in September 1993 and was posted to Ilford in February 1994. It was during a late shift at Ilford on 18 April 1995 that PC Walters and his colleague PC Derek Shepherd attended a disturbance at a house on Empress Avenue.

As they tried to arrest a man, PC Walters was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries. PC Shepherd was also injured as he risked his own life by struggling to hold onto the suspect until help arrived.