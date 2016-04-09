More than 600 cannabis plants have seen seized from a property in Ramsgate

Kent Police officers are reported to have located the plants after attending an address in Arklow Square on Friday 16 April 2021.

They are said to have found 616 plants, which were at various stages of development and being grown inside numerous rooms.

Mobile phones and a quantity of cash were also seized.

A 22-year-old man from Ramsgate was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and he has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Tuesday 4 May 2021.

Anyone with information that can assist with enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/63313/21.