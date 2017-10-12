Four charges have been authorised against a man following a report of a burglary in Margate

Patrick Dandas is alleged to have targeted a home in Clifton Gardens on the afternoon of Saturday 10 April 2021.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with burglary and possessing a knife in connection with the incident.

The 26-year-old, of Nixon Avenue, has additionally been charged with assaulting a Kent Police officer while he was being detained on suspicion of the burglary on Wednesday 14 April.

He has also been charged with escaping lawful custody at Margate Police Station on Thursday 15 April.

Mr Dandas appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 17 April. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 17 May.