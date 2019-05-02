Can you help us find missing 9-year-old Jasmine from Alton?

The 9-year-old has been missing since approximately 1pm this afternoon (18 April) and was last seen in the Dowden Grove area.

Officers are out looking for her and we are concerned about her safety.

Jasmine is described as:

White

Slim

4ft tall

Long brown hair

She is thought to be on her bike which is described as black with pink flowers on it.

Jasmine was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a grey hoodie.

If you see have seen her please call police on 101 quoting incident 1441 of today’s date.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.