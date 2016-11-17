Seventy fire fighters called to tower block blaze in Islington

Ten fire appliances and seventy firefighters have been deploy to tackle a blaze that broken out at an Islington Tower block.

Emergency services were scrambled just before 6pm on Sunday evening to Godfrey House on Bath Street after a blaze ripped through a property.

A number of road closures have been put in place Old Street and Bath Street have been closed in both directions to assist with tackling the ongoing developing incident.

Driver are being advised to seek an alternative route.

The LFB has been approached for comment

More to follow