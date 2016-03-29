UPDATED: Seventy fire fighters called to tower block blaze in Islington

Ten fire appliances and seventy firefighters have been deploy to tackle a blaze that broken out at an Islington Tower block.

Emergency services were scrambled just before 6pm on Sunday evening to Godfrey House on Bath Street after a blaze ripped through a property.

Large plums of smoke can be seen issuing from the building. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown but understood to be under inveigation

A number of road closures have been put in place Old Street and Bath Street have been closed in both directions to assist with tackling the ongoing developing incident.

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route.

It’s understood that a resident on the 19th floor reported the smell of burning and smoke four floors below. A number of people are understood to be reported in the building. A new Aerial ladder platform has also been deployed to the incident as part of the Pre-Determined Attendance (PDA) to any highrise fire

Firefighters have been seen Securing a water supply, Setting in the dry rising main securing the firefighting lift and have also been establishing a bridgehead

The LFB has been approached for comment

