The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J5 Chevening Interchange (A21, M26) and J6 Godstone Interchange (A22) due to a serious collision.

Surrey and Kent Police units, South East Ambulance Service paramedics, Surrey Fire & Rescue appliances and Highways England Traffic Officers are all in attendance.

The road is expected to remain closed for a protracted period of time as a collision investigation will be needed.

Road users caught within the closures are urged to remain with their vehicles. Our Traffic Officers will make every effort to clear those caught within the closure as soon as practicable.

Diversions are available in both directions for traffic approaching the closures at J5 and J6:

Clockwise diversion route

At J5 of the M25 join the A21 southbound

At the Westerham junction follow the second exit to loop on to the A25 westbound

Follow the A25 westbound through Sundridge, Brasted. Westerham, Limpsfield and Oxted

At the roundabout with the A22 near Godstone take the third exit

Follow the A22 northbound towards London

At the M25 J6 roundabout take the second exit to re-join the M25 clockwise

The above route is marked out on local road signs with a hollow triangle symbol.

Anti-clockwise diversion route

At J6 of the M25 exit and at the junction roundabout take the third exit

Follow the A22 southbound towards East Grinstead

At the roundabout with the A25 take the first exit

Follow the A25 through Oxted, Limpsfield, Westerham, Brasted and Sundridge

At the traffic light junction with the A21 turn left to join the A21 northbound

Follow the A21 northbound on the M25 anti-clockwise

The above route is marked out on local road signs with a hollow square symbol.

Traffic on the M20 Londonbound bound for the M26 westbound and M25 clockwise should remain on the M20 to J1 Swanley Interchange with the M25 and then follow the M25 clockwise to J5 and follow the clockwise diversion route detailed above.

Traffic on the M25 anti-clockwise bound for the M26 eastbound and M20 coastbound should follow the anti-clockwise diversion above and once on the M25 anti-clockwise continue to J3 and exit to join the M20 coastbound.

Road users intending on using the M25 in either directions through Surrey should expect long delays and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys. If possible please consider alternative routes or delaying your journey until the road has been re-opened. There will also be long delays on the A22, A25 diversion route in both directions.