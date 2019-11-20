3 Vehicle collision closes Southampton Road

Hampshire Fire And Rescue dispatched to 3 vehicle collision with reports of persons trapped at around 6.40pm today

Hampshire Police closed the junction of Henstead Road and Bedford place Hampshire Fire attended after they received information of persons trapped.

Numerous emergency services was on scene including Hampshire Critical Care Team, South Central Ambulance and Hampshire Police the cause of the collision is still under investigation at this time.

The road has since been reopened and one casualty taken to Southampton General Hospital.