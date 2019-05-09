Police appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Bristol

The incident happened inside Patco Food and Wine on Wells Road at around 5.40pm on the 18th April 2021

The offenders, described as two males wearing masks and hooded tops, made off from the scene in the direction of St John’s Lane and remain outstanding. A search for them is ongoing.

The victim has been taken to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A cordon is in place at the shop and enquiries continue.