Search continues for William Lee after Daisy is found

Officers searching for William Lee continue to ask for the public to share any information they might have about William’s whereabouts over the past two days after a major development in the search.

The search team have begun an in-depth search of the area between Kingsbury and Middleton Lakes, including the shore areas of both lakes, after a member of the public found William’s dog Daisy there today (18 April). Daisy is in good health and being cared for by family members.

Detective Chief Inspector Ash Farrington from Staffordshire Police said: “We are still putting all our efforts into finding William safe and well and so we are utilising specialist search dogs to help us target that search. We continue to support the family during this stressful time and I ask for anyone that may know anything about William’s movements in the past 48 hours to come forward and potentially help our efforts.”

William, aged 79, is described as a white male, slim build, 5’6” tall, white hair and wearing a light-coloured jacket, beige jumper and trousers. He has been missing since he left his home in Wilnecote at 3:30pm on Friday 16 April.

Anyone who has seen William or who may know where he is should call 101 immediately quoting incident number 755 of 16 April.