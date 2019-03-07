Investigation launched following fatal hit and run collision in Stechford

A 64-year-old man has sadly died following a hit and run collision in Stechford the incident happened on Sunday 18th April.

The man, who was on foot, was opposite the Shell Garage on Station Road when he was struck by a white car at about 1.30pm. The car is believed to be a white BMW 1 series.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers from our serious collision investigation unit have been sent to the scene and an investigation is underway.

The BMW did not stop at the scene and our priority at the moment is to identify the car and its occupants.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who has information and hasn’t yet spoken to an officer should get in touch as soon as possible.

“We know there were buses and cars in the vicinity at the time, so I’d urge people to check their dashcams – they might have captured vital video evidence.

“I would appeal direct to the driver of the car, who will know exactly what has happened, to do the right thing and come forward as soon as possible.

“The victim’s family have already been informed and specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues. Our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”

There is currently a cordon in place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Anyone with information can contact collision investigators on [email protected], or by calling 101 anytime.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote log number 1715 of 18/04/21