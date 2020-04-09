Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in which a teenager was stabbed in a children’s play area are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

At 7.08pm on Sunday, 11 April, police and the London Ambulance Service [LAS] were called to a children’s play area in Walpole Park, Ealing to reports of a man having been stabbed.

Officers attended the scene and located an 18-year-old man suffering stab injuries to his arm. It was reported that two males had attempted to steal his electric scooter. He was conveyed to a London hospital by the LAS where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening or changing.

The victim had been sat with two friends in the park when they were approached by two unknown males, one armed with a knife, who demanded they hand over their electric scooter. When they refused, one of the males stabbed the victim three times in the upper arm before making off in the direction of Ealing Green.

Detectives from the Met’s West Area CID are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Suspect 1 is described as a black male of stocky build, around 5ft10 in height with a well-trimmed moustache, brown eyes, and well-groomed eyebrows. He was wearing green joggers with a black hooded puffer jacket and green hoodie.

Suspect 2 is described as a black male of slim build, over 6ft in height, with black braided hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black mask.

There have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Damian Szpak, from the Met’s West Area CID, said: “This was violent behaviour which could easily have resulted in a much more tragic outcome.

“There is no place for knife crime or violence in any form on our streets and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are made to answer for their actions.

“We are continuing to pursue all lines of enquiry and urge anyone with any information, however small it may seem, to get in touch.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5653/11APR21.