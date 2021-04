Hampshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 05:02 am today after vehicle flips leaving driver trapped

The RTC happened on the A326 Marchwood Roundabout shortly after 4.55AM which left the driver to be trapped after the vehicle they was traveling in left the road, flipping several times.

1 casualty extracted using dedicated spreaders and cutters before being handed over to South Central Ambulance where they was later taken to hospital.