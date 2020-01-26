Two men have been charged after an off-duty police officer was assaulted in Canterbury.



Kent Police was called to McDonalds in St George’s Street during the evening of Tuesday 13 April 2021 after an off-duty police officer sustained injuries as he intervened in an altercation.

A second man was also assaulted during the incident.

Luke Burden, 23, of Hillbrow Lane, Ashford was charged with assault of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

Lenny Russell, 19, of Morgan Close, Ashford, was charged with assault and being drunk and disorderly.

They were both released on bail to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 19 May.