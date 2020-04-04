Detectives are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 79-year-old man missing from Haringey

Peter Bennett of Wood Green, N22 was last seen on Saturday 17 April after leaving his address. He suffers from dementia and has underlying health conditions.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from North Area CID said: “Peter has been missing for two days and we urgently need to locate him. He may be in a confused state and weather conditions have been bitterly cold overnight therefore increasing the risk.

“Peter left home without any personal effects and there have been no sightings since. Officers have been conducting street searches, however, I really need the public to come forward with sightings of Peter, who at the time of his disappearance was wearing a yellow and black striped shirt and a dark grey jacket.”

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference: 21MIS010616.