Driver and one year old escape serious injury after being hit in Operation Brock Contraflow on the M20 in Kent

A woman and her one-year-old child narrowly escaped serious injury after a vehicle swerving across two lanes hit them whilst in the coastbound M20 contraflow this afternoon a woman has revealed

Emergency services were called after the man who is understood to not have been wearing a seatbelt collied with the woman vehicle causing her to hit the central barriers. Kent Fire and Rescue sent two appliances and South East Coast ambulance sent one land ambulance to the incident that happened just after 3pm on Monday.

One lane of the coastbound contraflow was closed by Police to assist with the recovery of the vehicles. The man who was complaining of chest pain was taken to the William Harvey hospital in Ashford. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Highways England have since closed the M20 in both directions to assist in carrying out emergency repairs to the centre barrier.

Kent Police have been approached for comment