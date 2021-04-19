Concerns for missing Ebony Melton, 15, from Crawley

Police are appealing for help in finding 15-year-old Ebony Melton, who was last seen at 7am on Monday 19 April at her home in Crawley.

Officers are concerned for Ebony’s heath as she is insulin-dependent but has left her insulin supply behind.

She has links to Brighton and Dorking, as well as Crawley.

Ebony is white, 5’6″ with long, straight, light-brown hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses but not all the time. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sweatshirt with white writing on it, white socks and black trainers.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting 197 of 19/04.