Scumbag Racially abuses Maidstone shop worker over face mask request

A CCTV image has been issued following allegations a Maidstone shop worker was threatened and racially abused after asking a customer to wear a face mask.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Greggs in The Mall shopping centre. The suspect entered the store at around 9.10am on 2 April 2021, when it is alleged he was challenged by a member of staff who was concerned he was not wearing a face mask. The man is reported to have then made threats to assault the victim and shouted racial abuse, before leaving the premises.

Officers believe the person pictured could have important information and are asking anyone who recognises him to contact them. If you have information which could assist the investigation call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/53962/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.