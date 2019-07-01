Family of missing man Darren Blyth issue heartfelt plea for his return

“I will not rest until you return home safely.”

Five days since reporting him missing, the family of Darren Blyth have issued a heartfelt plea for his return.

The 55-year-old left his home in Trimdon Station on Thursday evening, stating that he planned to take photographs of the sunset at Hawthorn Dene, but did not return later that night.

Despite an extensive ongoing investigation, his whereabouts are still unknown.

Darren’s wife, Mel, appealed directly to him to come home.

She said: “To my darling husband Darren, if you are reading this then I want you to know that you are my entire world.

“You are the most beautiful, kind and generous soul I could ever wish to spend my life with, and nothing could ever replace my love for you. You are priceless.

“I will not rest until you return home safely to me, Abigail and your family who love you more than you could ever know.

“You are truly the most important person in my life and I need you back safely with me. I know how much you love us, and that is why I know you want to come home.

“I can’t express how elated that would make me feel, so please, please, come home where we can make you feel safe, happy and loved.”

Since his disappearance, friends, family and colleagues of Darren have expressed their concern for the beloved science teacher and keen photographer.

Katrina, Darren’s daughter, said: “Dad, the last thing you said to me was, ‘Thank you. It’s good to have people you can rely on.’

“There isn’t a problem that we can’t solve together as a family. We can get through anything as long as we’re together.

“Mel, Abigail, Alex, Tamzin, Sean and I just want you home safe. Please get in touch to let us know that you’re okay.

“We love you so much.”

Together with emergency service partners, police have carried out extensive searches across the east coast and surrounding areas, as well as followed up on a number of reported sightings of Darren.

He is described as 5ft10, of slim build and with short grey hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat and grey outdoor trousers.

Anybody with any information relating to Darren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 as soon as possible.