Police have seized nine dogs from an address in Bishop Auckland following information received from the community.

Officers executed a warrant on Friday afternoon.

The microchip data of the nine dogs – seven Spaniels, a Dachshund and a Labrador – suggests that they may have been stolen.

These were removed from the address and taken to a safe location outside of the force area to enable further checks to be made.

If the owners cannot be found the dogs will be rehomed.

Welfare checks were carried out at the site on all other animals, including several dogs, by a vet and an improvement notice was issued, which will result in further visits to the address.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Andy Reeves, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We understand how important dogs are to people and this is why we will act on intelligence received by our communities.

“We executed this warrant as soon as it was granted, and the work by our officers meant we did not leave until the early hours of this morning.

“I would urge owners to ensure that once they have had dogs microchipped that they remember to register them otherwise it is very difficult to identify who they belong to.”

If you wish to check your dog’s microchip and have the number you can do so at www.identibase.co.uk Your vet will be able to check a dog for the microchip number if unknown