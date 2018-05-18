BREAKING East Dulwich LONDON

Teenager rushed to hospitial after stabbing in East Dulwich

Officers are on scene in LordshipLane EastDulwich after a male was stabbed at approx 4:15pm this afternoon – The teenager has been taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests; enquiries continue. If you can help, please  Police in  call 101 and quote CAD5053/19Apr.