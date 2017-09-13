Man sentenced for threats to kill ex-partner in Crawley

A man who threatened to kill his one-time partner in Crawley and subjected her to harassment and distress over two years, has now faced justice with an eight-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Craig Wallace, 29, unemployed, now of Windham Road, Bournemouth, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on 9 April, after pleading guilty to the threats to kill.

He was also given a court Restraining Order to last until further notice, prohibiting him from any contact with the victim or her family.

Charges of stalking which he denied were allowed to lie on the court file, not proceeded with.

Detective Constable Nigel Albuery, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Wallace met the victim in 2018 and at first they enjoyed a happy relationship. But soon he became jealous and possessive, wanting to know and dictating her every move, and distrusting everything she said or did. He also assaulted her on several occasions.

“After two years he left her, saying he had met someone else and moved to Bournemouth. However over last summer, after he asked to get back together and she said no, the situation worsened again and even more seriously.

“There followed a series of incidents and contacts culminating in his arrest is July 2020. after he had continually made phone and text threats to the victim and her family, including threatening to burn their house down.

“Finally and with their support we were able to get the evidence to enable us to arrest him and so that the CPS would authorise his prosecution.

“This was a really distressing experience for the victim and her family. We are glad that justice has now been done and that they have a measure of protection and reassurance.

“We will always give support to victims. Securing the best evidence to enable us to get such cases to court can be very challenging but we are committed to doing so.

“Anyone undergoing such a distressing experience can contact us at any time, to talk in confidence, and to secure access to further specialist advice and support.”