Several drugs warrants have been executed at properties in Corsham and Chippenham

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams assisted by armed response, search officers and the dog unit carried out the warrants on Friday (09/04) from approximately 5.30pm onwards.

The addresses visited were:

The first was at Orchard House, Orchard Rd, Corsham, at around 5.30pm. A quantity of Class A (cocaine) and cash was seized.

A 36-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply a Class A drug and Possession of Criminal Property.

He has been released under investigation.

The second was at Royal Close, Chippenham. A quantity of Class A (cocaine) and Class B (cannabis) was seized.

A local male and female were both arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply Class A and Class B, as well as Possession of Criminal Property. Both have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

On Saturday (10/04), Police carried two further warrants:

In the morning, on an address in Little Down, Chippenham. A 30-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply cannabis. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Then another warrant on a separate address on Royal Close, Chippenham on Saturday afternoon. A 33-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of PWITS Class A. There was also a suspicion that electricity was being extracted. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Sgt Rich Marshall said: “We would urge anyone who has a concern about drug dealing in their area to call us and report it. You could be providing information and intelligence which helps us arrest offenders and bring them to justice.”

To report drug dealing in your local community please call us on 101, report it via our website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.