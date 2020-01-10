Members of the public are being asked to help locate a man missing from the Gravesend area.

Tashan Larmond, aged 26, was reported missing during the afternoon of Saturday 17 April 2021 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police are continuing with searches to find Tashan and believe he may have headed in the direction of Shorne Woods Country Park. He is described as being black, of slim build and around 6ft 3ins tall. He has a small tattoo on his neck and may be wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and a burgundy coloured hat.

Anyone who may have seen Tashan is urged to come forward with information. If you can help call 999 straight away, quoting reference 17-0672.