A crew from Warminster were mobilised to rescue a fox cub in Portway this evening that had got itself stuck within the brickwork of a wall. The RSPCA were also on scene to take care of the cub after it was released by the fire fighters from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and rescue.
“Ff Rigby was the hero of the moment”
13 mins ago
1 Min Read
