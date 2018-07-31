BREAKING WARMINSTER WILTSHIRE

“Ff Rigby was the hero of the moment”

13 mins ago
1 Min Read

 A crew from Warminster were mobilised to rescue a fox cub in Portway this evening that had got itself stuck within the brickwork of a wall.  The RSPCA were also on scene to take care of the cub after it was released by the fire fighters from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and rescue.