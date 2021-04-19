Two arrested in Birmingham murder investigation as appeal for information continues



Officers detained the men, aged 21 and 23, earlier today as we continue to actively pursue those involved in the killing of Mr Parry in Western Road last Tuesday (13 April).



The pair remain in custody for questioning over the killing of 31-year-old Mr Parry as we continue to appeal for witnesses to the shooting at around 5.30pm.



Officers say they want to speak to a man who was riding a scooter near the scene at the time and may have vital information to assist our enquiries.



They also need to hear from anyone who saw, or has dash cam footage, of a dark blue Citroen C3 leaving the area at speed and understood to have been driving on the wrong side of the road.



A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder and a 29-year-old man for conspiracy to murder have been released on bail.



A 22-year-old who was also injured remains in a stable condition in hospital. He will be questioned under caution in connection with the killing when medically fit.



Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from our homicide team, said: “This is active investigation as we seek to establish exactly what happened in Western Road last week.



“A man tragically lost his life and we believe there are people out there who can help us get the truth. We need anyone with information, however insignificant they feel it may be, to contact us.”



Anyone with any information is urged to contact us via live chat on our website or call 101. If you have information, photos or video footage which could help the investigation you can do so via this dedicated web link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ20H24-PO1

