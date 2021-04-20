A woman has been jailed for ten years after a jury found her guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy

Debbie Yates was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13, two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of child abduction.

She was sentenced at Derby Crown Court today after a two-week trial.

The court had heard how Yates (38) formerly of Chaddesden, encouraged the young victim to skip school and meet her in a field, where some of the activity took place.

The offences took place in 2017 when Yates and the boy were living in Derby. She befriended him and within a short space of time, began to groom him.

Detective Constable Claire McKeown was the officer in the case. She said: “The young victim showed immense bravery throughout, both in coming forward and for telling the court what had happened to him.

“I hope this sentence will be a step towards him moving forward with his life and finding closure.

“I would urge victims of any crime like this to come forward and know that we will believe you and we will support you. If you are an adult and have suspicions about anyone acting inappropriately toward a child, please speak out. You could be the one to protect a vulnerable youngster from harm.”

If you want to find out more about more about child exploitation, warning signs and the support available to young people and their families, please visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk