Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing of man in Huyton

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in Huyton tonight, Monday 19 April.

At around 8pm, emergency services were called to Kingsway after reports a man had received stab wounds to his chest.

North West Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

An investigation is now underway and a number of lines of enquiry are being pursued. CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are also being carried out, with high visibility police patrols in the local area.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly led to yet another victim of knife crime on the streets of Merseyside over the last few days.

“We’re determined to find whoever was responsible as soon as possible and bring them to justice. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsway, Runnymede Road and Liverpool Road around 8pm and saw, heard or captured anything – be it descriptions of those involved, CCTV, dashcam or other images.

“These details could be vital to our investigation. What has happened tonight has proven once again how knife crime causes devastation in our communities – this time with fatal consequences. We’ll be in the area tonight speaking to local residents, so tell us what you know and we will do the rest.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1004 of 19 April.