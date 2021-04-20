Two men have been arrested in connection to a homophobic hate crime in Basingstoke that left the victim’s face battered

At around 11pm on Saturday (17 April) the victim, described by Police as a man in his 20s, was jumped on by a group of people in the town’s main railway station.

The group, local police said, reportedly began lobbing homophobic slurs and abuse towards the man as he walked towards a bus stop outside Basingstoke Train Station.

As he stood waiting, two members of the group struck, leaving the victim with sustained injuries to his face.

Two Basingstoke residents – a 20-year-old and 19-year-old – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Both at the time of writing remain in custody.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210145908,”