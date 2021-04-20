The independent inspectorate of policing has commended officers, staff and volunteers for their “exceptional dedication and commitment” to keeping people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In a report Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said policing had again demonstrated its ability to respond to emergencies and adapt quickly.

HMICFRS credited the Service’s “immediate and decisive action to keep people safe” when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

“Stepping in when many others could not or would not, the police took immediate and decisive action to keep people safe, tackle crime and find answers to problems brought by the pandemic,” said HMI Matt Parr.

Responding to the report Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Martin Hewitt said: