Nikye, was last seen 19/04/2021 and is known to frequent #Sussex and #Hertfordshire If you have seen Nikye, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 21MIS010755
Nikye, 14, is #Missing from #Ealing
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured
June 18, 2015
BREAKING • DORSET
Police Name Woman found murdered in Bournemouth Property
October 4, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Can you help Police find Chorley Laxton?
July 10, 2019
BREAKING • DAGENHAM • LONDON
Fire crews called to recycling barn fire in Dagenham
12 months ago
BREAKING • EDMONTON • LONDON
Man who rammed Edmonton Police Station remanded in custody
5 months ago
LATEST NEWS
Police appeal for Dash-cam footage following fatal collision
December 9, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Cut from Vehicle After M275 Motorway Crash in Portsmouth
November 7, 2015
BREAKING • POLEGATE • SUSSEX
Police Dog Polly finds assault suspect hiding in garden
9 months ago
BREAKING
Police descended on Southsea following shooting
March 3, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • YORKSHIRE
Manchester Terror Attacker Named as Salman Abedi
May 23, 2017
KENT • MISSING
Missing teenager – Adam Wallington from Harrietsham
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Three hooded Yobs guilty of Walthamstow murder
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Matty was never in a gang it can happen to anyone
9 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Man Slashed by Hoodie Gang on the Isle of Wight
June 27, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT • PORTSMOUTH
One for the road as driver fails drink and drugs test
December 12, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Southall Street in Lockdown following Fatal Shooting
November 11, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Collision in Wootton causing delays
March 4, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Vehicle leaves carriageway on outskirts of Newport
April 19, 2019
BREAKING • UK
For parents of children using the -ROBLOX APP-
May 7, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX • ROYDON
Blaze destroys two vehicle workshops
10 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Pensioner dies in Fatal Whitstable collision
March 2, 2019
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING
Print work protest leaves shelves bare
8 months ago
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Three Men Still Missing after Didcot Power Station Collapse
February 26, 2016
COVID19
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
12 months ago
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Oil rig platform evacuated due to bad weather
October 21, 2019
BLACKWELL • BREAKING • LONDON
There is no need to rub your eyes in disbelief!
4 months ago